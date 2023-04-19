Crunchyroll Adds That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond, The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie, Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island Anime Films

©川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ製作委員会

announced on Wednesday that it will stream the, andanime films in April.will stream alongside theandanime films on Thursday., and bothfilms will stream on April 27.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Guren no Kizuna-hen ) anime filmopened in the U.S. and Canada on January 20.

The film opened in Japan on November 25, and ranked at #2. The movie sold 313,000 tickets for 416 million yen (about US$3.19 million) in its first three days.

Fuse, the author of the original light novel series, drafted the film's brand-new original story. The story centers on a new country named Raja, located to the west of Tempest. Rimuru and his companions get involved in a long-running conspiracy that swirls around a woman with a mysterious power. Rimuru and his commander Benimaru also encounter another ogre survivor named Hiiro, who used to hold Benimaru in high regard.

©春場ねぎ・講談社／映画「五等分の花嫁」製作委員会

anime began screening in the United States and Canada with English subtitles and with an Englishon December 2.

The film opened in Japan in May 2022, and its runtime exceeds 130 minutes. The film serves as the finale for the story.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. The anime's second season aired from January 2021 to March 2021.

Kodansha USA Publishing released Negi Haruba 's original manga digitally and in print in North America, and it describes the story:

One day, a poor high school second-year named Futaro Uesugi comes across a private tutoring gig with good pay. But his pupils are his classmates!! And they're quintuplets!! A-and they're all gorgeous girls, but they're also troublemakers who hate to study and are on the verge of flunking out! And his first task is simply gaining the sisters' trust?! Every day is a party! The curtain is rising on the Nakano quintuplets' quirky romantic comedy with five times the cute!!

©SOTSU・SUNRISE

The) anime film screened in the United States on September 27 and 28, and in Canada on September 29 and October 1.

The film opened in Japan in June 2022, and sold about 200,000 tickets for 400 million yen (about US$3.02 million) in its first three days.

The film's original announcement described the film as a retelling of the 15th episode of the original Mobile Suit Gundam television anime. The episode itself has been omitted from English releases of the series.

The story is set after the Federation defense of Jaburo, with the Federation planning to renew offensives on Zeon's invasion headquarters in Odessa. Amuro and the White Base head to Belfast to resupply, but the White Base receives new orders: to head to the "Island of No Return" to search and destroy any Zeon stragglers. Amuro sets out on the island in search of Zeon spies, but finds a group of children and a Zaku mobile suit on the supposedly uninhabited island. With the Gundam left behind, Amuro encounters a man who calls himself Cucuruz Doan. After uncovering the secret of the island, Amuro attempts to make his way back to the Gundam to escape.

The second film in the new two-part anime film project for the Free! anime franchise titled Free! The Final Stroke opened at #4 in April 2022. The first film opened in Japan in September 2021. The films are the "final chapter" for the franchise . The project's tagline is, "Let's go, to the stage of glory."

Crunchyroll screened the first film at last year's Anime Frontier event in November.

Source: Press release