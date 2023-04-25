Comikey Adds Yabako Sandrovich, MAAM's 'ST✰R: Strike it Rich' Manga on April 30

Manga launches in English and Japanese on same day

Isshō Senkin

announced on Tuesday that it will addand's) manga in English on April 30.

Yabako Sandrovich and MAAM will launch the manga in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app on May 1.

The company describes the manga:

After retiring from public fighting and getting fired from underground fighting, 27 year old Tenma Nozomi's zest for life is gradually dwindling away. It's hard to be at the bottom with nowhere to go, and that's exactly where she and her two friends are. However, Nozomi hits upon an idea that may just solve all of their problems: they could make their own underground fighting circuit for women, and tap into an underexplored market. As good as that sounds, her insistence on including the unknown quantity Hongou Hina may prove to be more than she bargained for...

Sandrovich and MAAM , a then-relatively new manga artist, launched the How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? ( Dumbbell Nan-Kilo Moteru? or How much heavy dumbbells can you lift? ) manga on Shogakukan 's web manga site Ura Sunday and in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in 2016. Shogakukan published the manga's 18th compiled book volume on April 12. Seven Seas licensed the manga and will publish the 11th volume in English on May 23. The manga's anime adaptation premiered in July 2019, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

