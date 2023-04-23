How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? Manga Duo Launch New Manga

New manga about underground girls fighting ring launches on May 1

The official Twitter account of Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app announced on Thursday its spring serializations, and listed a new manga by Yabako Sandrovich and MAAM ( How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? manga duo) titled Isshō Senkin (The Priceless Victory), which will launch on May 1. The manga is about an underground girls fighting group, and their fierce battle inside and outside the ring.

© Yabako Sandrovich, MAAM, Shogakukan

Sandrovich and MAAM , a then-relatively new manga artist, launched the How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? ( Dumbbell Nan-Kilo Moteru? or How much heavy dumbbells can you lift? ) manga on Shogakukan 's web manga site Ura Sunday and in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in 2016. Shogakukan published the manga's 18th compiled book volume on April 12. Seven Seas licensed the manga and will publish the 11th volume in English on May 23. The manga's anime adaptation premiered in July 2019, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan.