Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Anime Delays 9th Episode

Episode has been rescheduled to June 3

The official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of'smanga announced last week that the anime is delaying its ninth episode from May 27 to June 3.confirmed on Friday that the anime has been delayed, but it lists that it has been delayed to Friday, June 9. Since episodes air on Saturdays, it is possible thatmeant Saturday, June 3. Subsequently, the English-dubbed version of the episode has been delayed from June 10 to June 17.

The anime premiered on April 1 and is airing on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. The show is streaming in Japan on Amazon Prime Video , Netflix , and Hikari TV . The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll in America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. The series is streaming on Netflix in Asian-Pacific countries except for Australia, New Zealand, and China. Crunchyroll is also streaming an English dub .

Kaori Makita ( Twittering Birds Never Fly: The Clouds Gather ) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Twin Engine is credited for planning. Akira Kindaichi ( to the abandoned Sacred Beasts , Garo -Vanishing Line- episode scriptwriter) is in charge of series composition. Koji Hisaki ( Kids on the Slope , Banana Fish sub-character design) is designing the characters for animation, and Yoshiaki Dewa ( The aquatope on white sand , IRODUKU: The World in Colors ) is composing the music. Singer Ringo Sheena and musical project Millennium Parade are collaborating on the opening theme song "WORK."

The manga centers on Gabimaru, once exalted as the strongest ninja, but who has now quit his trade, violating the laws of his village. After being captured, he claims he has nothing left to live for. However, due to his superhuman levels of training, he has inadvertently survived multiple executions, from attempts at beheading to burning at the stake. The executioner Sagiri Asaemon tells him that he has lingering attachment to life, and issues him a mission to win his acquittal: to find the elixir of immortality.