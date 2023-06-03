Love Live! Franchise's 1st Stage Musical Adds More Performances in August

New run features 1 cast member change, different set

School Idol Musical

The official website for thefranchise announced on Friday that, the franchise's first stage musical, will have additional performances in Tokyo at the Nippon Seinen-kan Hall from August 3-6. The new performances will have a partly new cast, and the set and direction will change for a new "tour version" of the musical.

The returning cast includes:

Marina Horiuchi as Rurika Tsubaki

as Rurika Tsubaki Yūna Sekine as Anzu Takizawa

Nanami Asai as Yuzuha Sumeragi

Mizuki Saiba as Misuzu Wakatsuki

as Misuzu Wakatsuki Julia Ann as Yukino Hōjō

Sana Hoshimori as Toa Kurusu

as Toa Kurusu Rina Koyama as Hikaru Amakusa

Minami Satō as Maaya Mikasa

as Maaya Mikasa Ruri Aoyama as Sayaka Harukaze

Mayuri Suzuki is replacing Ibuki Mita as Rena Suzuka.

Former top Takarazuka actress Yuki Aono reprises her role as Madoka Tsubaki, Tsubakisakuhana's chair and Rurika's mother. Sayaka Okamura also reprises her role as Kyōka Takizawa, Takizakura's chair and Anzu's mother.

The musical features an all-new story, setting, and characters, and centers on students from two legendary schools in Hyogo and Osaka. Takizakura Girls Academy in Osaka has a school idol club, with select members from its performing arts track, that it has successfully marketed into a brand. Tsubakisakuhana Girls High School in Hyogo boasts a stellar reputation in college acceptance rates. The daughters of both schools' respective chairpersons are rivals, and lead their respective schools' school idol club.

The musical previously ran at the New National Theatre in Tokyo from December 10-15, and at the Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka from January 23-29. Kōki Kishimoto directed the first production, penned the script, and planned the choreography, while Ryōta Kojima composed the music.