Love Live! Franchise's 1st Stage Musical Adds More Performances in August

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
New run features 1 cast member change, different set

school-idol
©プロジェクトラブライブ！スクールアイドルミュージカル
The official website for the Love Live! franchise announced on Friday that School Idol Musical, the franchise's first stage musical, will have additional performances in Tokyo at the Nippon Seinen-kan Hall from August 3-6. The new performances will have a partly new cast, and the set and direction will change for a new "tour version" of the musical.

The returning cast includes:

  • Marina Horiuchi as Rurika Tsubaki
  • Yūna Sekine as Anzu Takizawa
  • Nanami Asai as Yuzuha Sumeragi
  • Mizuki Saiba as Misuzu Wakatsuki
  • Julia Ann as Yukino Hōjō
  • Sana Hoshimori as Toa Kurusu
  • Rina Koyama as Hikaru Amakusa
  • Minami Satō as Maaya Mikasa
  • Ruri Aoyama as Sayaka Harukaze

Mayuri Suzuki is replacing Ibuki Mita as Rena Suzuka.

Former top Takarazuka actress Yuki Aono reprises her role as Madoka Tsubaki, Tsubakisakuhana's chair and Rurika's mother. Sayaka Okamura also reprises her role as Kyōka Takizawa, Takizakura's chair and Anzu's mother.

The musical features an all-new story, setting, and characters, and centers on students from two legendary schools in Hyogo and Osaka. Takizakura Girls Academy in Osaka has a school idol club, with select members from its performing arts track, that it has successfully marketed into a brand. Tsubakisakuhana Girls High School in Hyogo boasts a stellar reputation in college acceptance rates. The daughters of both schools' respective chairpersons are rivals, and lead their respective schools' school idol club.

The musical previously ran at the New National Theatre in Tokyo from December 10-15, and at the Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka from January 23-29. Kōki Kishimoto directed the first production, penned the script, and planned the choreography, while Ryōta Kojima composed the music.

Sources: Love Live! franchise's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web

