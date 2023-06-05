AnimEigo to Launch Kickstarter Campaign for Macross II Anime Release

Company to release anime on BD

©Bigwest

'sannounced at the Animazement event last week thatwill launch acampaign for its release of theoriginal video anime () this summer. The company will reveal more details at its panel at theevent, which will take place on July 28-30.

Bigwest announced in July 2022 that AnimEigo would release the anime on Blu-ray Disc. Woodhead previously revealed on Twitter at that time that its release of Macross II would be an HD transfer and not an upscale.

The six-episode anime debuted in 1992. The story is set eight decades after Space War I, and follows a civilian news reporter who meet a mysterious singer from a previously unknown alien race.

Studio Nue began the Macross franchise in 1982 with The Super Dimension Fortress Macross , a television anime series featuring the themes of a love triangle, music, and transforming fighter planes. Studio Nue worked with the advertising agency Bigwest and the anime studio Tatsunoko Production as production partners.

The franchse spawned three more television series ( Macross 7 . Macross Frontier , and Macross Delta ), several theatrical films (starting with The Super Dimension Fortress Macross: Do You Remember Love? ), and several video series (including Macross II , Macross Plus , Macross Dynamite 7 , and Macross Zero ). Macross Delta ran from April to September of 2016, after a preview of the first episode in 2015.

The latest animated work in the Macross franchise , the Gekijōban Macross Delta: Zettai LIVE!!!!!! feature film, opened in Japan in October 2021 alongside the " Gekijō Tanpen Macross Frontier Toki no Meikyū " (Macross Frontier Film Short: Labyrinth of Time) film short.

Sunrise is launching a new Macross animation project.

Bigwest, Studio Nue , and Harmony Gold USA announced in April 2021 that the companies agreed to allow the immediate distribution of most Macross television sequels and films globally. The companies agreed to cooperate on the distribution of future Macross and Robotech projects.

Source: Robert Woodhead 's Twitter account





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.