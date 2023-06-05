The Writer and His Housekeeper's Kana Nakatsuki Launches New Manga

Nakatsuki's Meiku Shite Kiss Shite, Sono Saki wa. manga launched on Thursday

The 80th issue of Kodansha 's Ane Friend digital manga magazine launched Kana Nakatsuki 's new manga titled Meiku Shite Kiss Shite, Sono Saki wa. (After the Make-Up, After the Kiss) on Thursday. The manga is featured on the magazine's cover.

© Kodansha, Kana Nakatsuki

The manga centers on a young and genius hair and make-up artist's sexy workplace love.

Nakatsuki launched the The Writer and His Housekeeper ( Shōsetsuka-sama wa, Monmon Shitagaru ) manga on Ane Friend in 2017. Kodansha published the manga digitally in Japan, and released the 12th and final volume in 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing started releasing the manga in English digitally in October 2020.

Source: Ane Friend digital magazine's website