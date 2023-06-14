Super Mario Bros. Drops to #2 in Japan, Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine Drops to #6

© 2022 Nintendo and Universal Studios

dropped from #1 to #2 in its seventh weekend at the Japanese box office. The film sold 297,000 tickets for 432,190,650 yen (about US$3.08 million) in its seventh weekend, and has sold a total of 8.102 million tickets to earn a cumulative total of 11,586,745,100 yen (about US$82.72 million).

The film sold 1.276 million tickets and earned 1.843 billion yen (about US$13.54 million) in its first three days in Japan.

The film has earned US$1,307,168,400 worldwide, surpassing Disney's Frozen film's US$1,284,540,518. It is now the #3 all-time highest-earning animated film worldwide if Disney's 2019 CG film The Lion King is counted as animated, or #2 if not.

The film opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5.

The film has been the highest-grossing film of 2023 worldwide. The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history.



© 2023 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (The Black Iron Submarine)

, the 26th film in the, dropped from #4 to #6 in its ninth weekend. The film earned 152,446,730 yen (about US$1.07 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 9.04 million tickets for a cumulative total of 12,808,030,310 yen (about US$91.4 million).

The film opened on April 14, and it sold 2,176,407 tickets to earn 3,144,638,7340 yen (about US$23.4 million) in its first three days, making it the best three-day opening for the franchise . The film is the first in the franchise to earn more than 10 billion yen.

Yuzuru Tachikawa ( Mob Psycho 100 , Blue Giant , Case Closed: Zero the Enforcer , Death Parade ) directed the film, and Takeharu Sakurai (six other Detective Conan films including Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ) wrote the screenplay. Yūgo Kanno ( Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween , Psycho-Pass , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders ) composed the music.



©2023「岸辺露伴 ルーヴルへ行く」製作委員会 (c) LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS/集英社

Rohan at the Louvre

Rohan au Louvre

The live-action film of's, or literally, Rohan Kishibe Goes to the Louvre;in French) manga dropped from #5 to #8 in its third weekend. The film earned 121,668,840 yen (about US$868,600) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 877,215,280 yen (about US$6.26 million)

The film opened on May 26 and sold 221,000 tickets in its first three days to earn 315 million yen (about US$2.26 million).

Issei Takahashi ( Whisper of the Heart , live-action Ikebukuro West Gate Park , March comes in like a lion ) reprised his role as Rohan Kishibe. Marie Iitoyo ( anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day , City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes ) also returned as Kyoka Izumi, Rohan's editor. Kento Nagao plays Rohan during his younger days.



©BNOI/劇場版アイナナ製作委員会

Gekijо̄ban IDOLiSH7 LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD

IDOLiSH7

franchise

, the theatrical anime concert for themultimedia, dropped from #8 to #9 in its fourth weekend. The film earned 113,067,300 yen (about US$807,200) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 799,004,596 yen (about US$5.70 million).

The concert opened in Japan on May 20 and earned 220 million yen (about US$1.58 million) in its opening weekend. The 16 cast members of the IDOLiSH7, TRIGGER, Re: vale, and ŹOOĻ units reprised their roles from the anime series and games.

Hiroshi Nishikiori ( Argonavis from BanG Dream! ) and Kensuke Yamamoto ( Trigun Stampede VFX art director) directed the anime at Orange . IDOLiSH7 creator Bunta Tsushimi wrote the screenplay. Arina Tanemura ( IDOLiSH7 , Full Moon O Sagashite ) is credited for the original character design. Hitomi Miyazaki designed the characters. Eiji Inomoto ( Trigun Stampede ) was the CG chief director.



The First Slam Dunk , the new anime film of Takehiko Inoue 's Slam Dunk basketball manga, fell off the top 10 again in its 27th weekend.

The first film of Gekijōban Collar×Malice Deep Cover , the two-part theatrical anime adaptation of Idea Factory 's Otomate brand's Collar x Malice game, ranked at #4 in the mini-theater ranking in its second weekend.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2, link 3), comScore via KOFIC