News
Super Mario Bros. Drops to #2 in Japan, Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine Drops to #6
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The film sold 1.276 million tickets and earned 1.843 billion yen (about US$13.54 million) in its first three days in Japan.
The film has earned US$1,307,168,400 worldwide, surpassing Disney's Frozen film's US$1,284,540,518. It is now the #3 all-time highest-earning animated film worldwide if Disney's 2019 CG film The Lion King is counted as animated, or #2 if not.
The film opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5.
The film has been the highest-grossing film of 2023 worldwide. The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history.
The film opened on April 14, and it sold 2,176,407 tickets to earn 3,144,638,7340 yen (about US$23.4 million) in its first three days, making it the best three-day opening for the franchise. The film is the first in the franchise to earn more than 10 billion yen.
Yuzuru Tachikawa (Mob Psycho 100, Blue Giant, Case Closed: Zero the Enforcer, Death Parade) directed the film, and Takeharu Sakurai (six other Detective Conan films including Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet) wrote the screenplay. Yūgo Kanno (Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween, Psycho-Pass, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders) composed the music.
The film opened on May 26 and sold 221,000 tickets in its first three days to earn 315 million yen (about US$2.26 million).
Issei Takahashi (Whisper of the Heart, live-action Ikebukuro West Gate Park, March comes in like a lion) reprised his role as Rohan Kishibe. Marie Iitoyo (anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day, City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes) also returned as Kyoka Izumi, Rohan's editor. Kento Nagao plays Rohan during his younger days.
The concert opened in Japan on May 20 and earned 220 million yen (about US$1.58 million) in its opening weekend. The 16 cast members of the IDOLiSH7, TRIGGER, Re: vale, and ŹOOĻ units reprised their roles from the anime series and games.
Hiroshi Nishikiori (Argonavis from BanG Dream!) and Kensuke Yamamoto (Trigun Stampede VFX art director) directed the anime at Orange. IDOLiSH7 creator Bunta Tsushimi wrote the screenplay. Arina Tanemura (IDOLiSH7, Full Moon O Sagashite) is credited for the original character design. Hitomi Miyazaki designed the characters. Eiji Inomoto (Trigun Stampede) was the CG chief director.
The First Slam Dunk, the new anime film of Takehiko Inoue's Slam Dunk basketball manga, fell off the top 10 again in its 27th weekend.
The first film of Gekijōban Collar×Malice Deep Cover, the two-part theatrical anime adaptation of Idea Factory's Otomate brand's Collar x Malice game, ranked at #4 in the mini-theater ranking in its second weekend.
Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2, link 3), comScore via KOFIC