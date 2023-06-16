Born with the Weakest Job Manga Ends with 3rd Volume

3rd volume ships on August 7

© Ryūta Kijima, Kana Nakaya, Square Enix

Born with the Weakest Job

Amazon is listing the third compiled book volume ofand's) manga as the final volume. The volume will ship on August 7.

Square Enix is publishing the manga in English through its Manga UP! Global web service, and it describes the manga:

In this world, all humans are born with a job, a set of skills, and a base status. However, our protagonist, John Leetle received the short end of the stick and was born with the Tamer job and blessed with only one skill: Fist Punch; Both are considered to be the most useless bestowments one could receive. One day, by sheer coincidence, he manages to tame a baby Fenrir he found in the woods, and names it Ferryl. Having made his first friend, things were finally looking up for him. However, it appears Misfortune still haunts him closely, as a grim fate befalls his friend...

Nakaya launched the manga on Square Enix 's Manga UP! manga app in 2021. The manga adapts Ryūta Kijima 's story of the same name, which Kijima began serializing on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in April 2020. The story ended in February 2021.

Square Enix is also publishing Makoto Kisaragi 's The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids manga in English on Manga UP! Global . The manga is adapted from Kijima's Saikyō Tank no Meikyū Kōryaku light novel series.

Source: Amazon