Crunchyroll Streams Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Film on July 12

Film subtitled in 11 languages, dubbed in 9 languages

Bird Studio/Shueisha, ©DRAGON BALL SUPER Film Partners 2022

announced on Tuesday that it will add theanime film on July 12. The film will be available for users in North America, Central America, South America, Europe (excluding France), Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the CIS, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and East Asia (excluding Japan).

The film will have subtitles in English, German, French, Russian, Italian, Arabic, Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Castilian), Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), and Hindi. The film will also have dubs in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Castilian), Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), and Hindi.

Crunchyroll describes the film:

The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes”. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero opened in Japan in June 2022, and in August in the United States. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures screened the film in theaters worldwide. The screenings include both the original Japanese audio with subtitles and with a dub , with the film shown in 13 dubbed languages and 29 subbed languages.

Tetsuro Kodama directed the film, and Naoki Satō composed the music. Nobuhito Sue was the art director, Chikashi Kubota was the animation director, and Jae Hoon Jung was the CG director. Dragon Ball original manga creator Akira Toriyama worked on the film's original story, screenplay, and character designs.