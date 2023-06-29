Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange Anime Reveals 4 More Cast Members

The official Twitter account for Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange , the television anime of Masahito Soda and Kuro Tomiyama 's Megumi no Daigo: Kyūkoku no Orange manga, revealed four new cast members for the anime on Friday. The new cast members include:

Yūichi Nakamura as Sadaie Matoi



©曽田正人・冨山玖呂・講談社／「め組の大吾 救国のオレンジ」製作委員会

Tetsu Inada as Kyōsuke Yamagami



©曽田正人・冨山玖呂・講談社／「め組の大吾 救国のオレンジ」製作委員会

Yōhei Azakami as Hasebe



©曽田正人・冨山玖呂・講談社／「め組の大吾 救国のオレンジ」製作委員会

Ryōta Iwasaki as Watari



©曽田正人・冨山玖呂・講談社／「め組の大吾 救国のオレンジ」製作委員会

©曽田正人・冨山玖呂・講談社／「め組の大吾 救国のオレンジ」製作委員会

The main cast includes (pictured above from left to right):

Taku Yashiro as Shun Onoda

as Shun Onoda Junya Enoki as Daigo Toake

as Daigo Toake Ayane Sakura as Yuki Nakamura

© Masahito Soda, Kuro Yomiyama, KODANSHA/ "Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange" Production Committee

The anime will premiere this fall.will stream the anime as it airs in Japan. The anime will have a premiere screening aton July 3.

Crunchyroll describes the series:

The story of how three young firefighters destined to save Japan grow in spirit! Toake Daigo burns with remarkable talent and unparalleled determination. Onoda Shun struggles against the walls blocking his own path. Nakamura Yuki hopes to become one of the few female members of the special rescue corps known as "Orange." When these three young firefighters who share the goal of becoming members of Orange come together, the story of how Japan will one day be saved begins... and what looms before them is a crisis that endangers the entire country!

Masahiko Murata ( Naruto Shippūden , To Your Eternity ) is directing the series at Brains Base . Hitomi Tsuruta ( World Trigger ) and Koji Yabuno ( Space Brothers ) are designing the characters. Shinzō Fujita ( To Your Eternity ) is in charge of series composition.

Soda and Tomiyama launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in October 2020.

Viz Media published all 20 volumes of Soda's original Firefighter! Daigo of Fire Company M ( Megumi no Daigo ) manga. Soda serialized the original manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 1995 to 1999.