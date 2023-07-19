Sonic Superstars Game's Opening Animation Posted

Game launches this fall, features classic 2D platforming, single player or 4-player co-op

Sega began streaming the opening animation for Sonic Superstars , its new game in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise , on Tuesday. The animation features music by Tee Lopes and Jun Senoue .

The game will launch this fall for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC.

Sega describes the game:

Sonic and his friends' journey starts on the beautiful North Star Islands, a mystical place offering never-before-seen environments, as well as a mysterious story waiting to unfold. Enormous creatures, exhilarating adventures, and evil plans from Dr. Eggman await Sonic and his friends, who can now obtain brand-new abilities known as the Emerald Powers when Chaos Emeralds are collected.

The game hearkens to classic 2D platforming games in the series, and features Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose as playable characters. The game has both a single player mode and a cooperative mode for up to four players.

