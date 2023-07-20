Toriko Chiya Launches Hakoniwa Monster Manga About Rookie Shōjo Manga Creator

This year's 34th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine published the first chapter of a new manga by Toriko Chiya titled Hakoniwa Monster ~ Shōjo Mangaka, Tokidoki Kamibukuro~ (Miniature Garden Monster: A Shōjo Manga Creator and Sometimes a Paper Bag) on Thursday. The manga features on the magazine's front cover (seen below).

© Kodansha

The workplace comedy manga centers on a manga creator who worked in an exploitative shōnen manga magazine that had tight deadlines and bad working conditions. Once he quits and joins a shōjo manga magazine, despite never having read a shōjo manga himself, he is expecting a literal heaven, but gets something more than he bargained for.

Chiya's Tokyo Alice manga launched in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in 2006, and ended in August 2015. Kodansha published 15 volumes for the series. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that debuted on Amazon Prime Video in August 2017.

The sequel manga Tokyo Alice Girly launched in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in August 2017, and ended in August 2020. The manga was originally tentatively titled Tokyo Alice 2nd season .

Chiya's Clover manga received a live-action film adaptation in 2014.