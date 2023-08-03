FANTASTICS from EXILE TRIBE's Sekai Gets Guest Role in New City Hunter Anime Film

Sekai to play suspect with mohawk in film premiering on September 8

The official website for the City Hunter franchise 's new anime film City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust ( Gekijо̄ban City Hunter : Tenshi no Namida ) revealed on Friday that Sekai of the FANTASTICS from EXILE TRIBE band will play the guest role of a suspect with a mohawk during a flashback for Saeko Nogami of the Metropolitan Police Department's Special Investigation Division.

© TSUKASA HOJO/COAMIX, 2023 CITY HUNTER MOVIE COMMITTEE

The film's new characters and cast include (image below, from top left to bottom right):

Miyuki Sawashiro as Angie, an overseas movie producer. Angie came to Japan to shoot a movie of her cat traveling throughout Japan, but the cat ran off, so she seeks City Hunter's help

Kenyuu Horiuchi as Shin Kaibara, a battle-scarred mercenary leader who once raised the orphaned Ryō as a warrior

as Shin Kaibara, a battle-scarred mercenary leader who once raised the orphaned Ryō as a warrior Tomokazu Seki as Pirarucu, a member of the "Wetworks" assassination team

as Pirarucu, a member of the "Wetworks" assassination team Subaru Kimura as Espada, a member of the "Wetworks" assassination team

Image via City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust film's Twitter account © TSUKASA HOJO/COAMIX, 2023 CITY HUNTER MOVIE COMMITTEE

Returning in the film are the three Kisugi thief sisters from the Cat's Eye anime. Keiko Toda and Chika Sakamoto are returning from the original Cat's Eye television anime as Hitomi and Ai. Rica Fukami plays Rui. ( Toshiko Fujita , who played Rui in the original Cat's Eye anime, passed away in December 2018.)

Ryōta Yamasato from comedian duo Nankai Candies will voice a guy who hits on Angie and invites her on a date.

© TSUKASA HOJO/COAMIX, 2023 CITY HUNTER MOVIE COMMITTEE

Image via City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust film's Twitter account © TSUKASA HOJO/COAMIX, 2023 CITY HUNTER MOVIE COMMITTEE

The film will open in Japan on September 8.will screen the film in North America, the U.K., and Ireland in 2024.

City Hunter franchise director Kenji Kodama is directing the new film at Sunrise and The Answer Studio Co., Ltd. Yasuyuki Mutō ( Deadman Wonderland ) is writing the screenplay. Aniplex is distributing the film.

The film will revolve around the past of Ryo Saeba and the death of his old partner Hideyuki Makimura. It will also revolve around Angel Dust, which was also important in the original series.

Returning voice actors include Akira Kamiya as Ryo Saeba, Kazue Ikura as Kaori Makimura, Harumi Ichiryūsai as Saeko Nogami, Tesshō Genda as Umibōzu , and Mami Koyama as Miki.

TM Network is performing the opening theme song "Whatever Comes" and ending theme song "Get Wild" (the original anime series' ending theme song).

The new anime film commemorates the television anime's 35th anniversary.

Tsukasa Hojo 's City Hunter manga ran from 1985 to 1991 and has 35 volumes. The manga inspired four television anime series, one anime film, and several video and television specials including a 2015 original anime DVD . ADV Films released most of these anime projects in North America. The original anime premiered in April 1987. The City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes anime film opened in Japan in February 2019.

Discotek Media announced its license of the original City Hunter anime projects and the recent City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes film in April 2019. Crunchyroll is streaming the City Hunter television anime series, specials, and films.

Coamix and Imagineer 's MangaHot app and website is publishing the City Hunter manga in English.

MangaHot describes the story:

Ryo Saeba, a.k.a. City Hunter. A sweeper who fulfills all his client's needs. He'll do anything from bodyguarding to contract killing, but he'll only take the job if a pretty woman is involved, or the client's sincerity makes his heart tremble. Together with his partner Kaori Makimura, the kid sister of his late best friend, Ryo fights the evil haunting the shadows of the city!!

Jackie Chan starred in a 1993 Hong Kong live-action film that very loosely adapts the original manga. A Korean live-action television series adaptation premiered in 2011, and Hulu streamed this version in the United States. A French live-action film adaptation opened in France on February 2019. A separate Chinese live-action film adaptation has been green-lit in China.

