3rd Live-Action Kingdom Film Stays at #1, 1st Crayon Shin-chan 3D CG Anime Film Opens at #2

© 原泰久／集英社 © 2023映画「キングダム」製作委員会

Kingdom : Unmei no Honō

Kingdom

(Flames of Destiny), the third live-action film based on'smanga, stayed at #1 in the Japanese box office in its second weekend. The film sold 398,000 tickets to earn 594,779,530 yen (about US$4.16 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 1.57 million tickets to earn a cumulative total of 2,271,114,920 yen (about US$15.91 million).

The film opened in Japan on July 28 and sold 703,530 tickets to earn 1,050,708,610 yen (about US$7.39 million) in its first three days. The film now has the best opening weekend among all three Kingdom films, and now also has the best opening (in terms of ticket sales) among live-action films in Japan in 2023.

The film covers the manga's Shi Ka (Zi Xia) arc and the Battle of Bayou — the first time Shin (Xin) and Ō Ki (Wang Qi) stood on the battlefield together, to fend off the invasion by the mighty Chō (Zhao) from the north. Anne ( Anne Watanabe ) joined the cast as the pivotal character Shi Ka (Zi Xia). Other new cast members include Kataoka Ainosuke VI as Fuu Ki (Feng Ji), Kōji Yamamoto as Chō Sō (Zhao Zhuang), Yuki Yamada as Man Goku (Wan Ji), Eri Murakawa as You Li (Yū Ri), and Hinako Sakurai as Dong Mei (Tō Bi).

Kento Yamazaki , Ryō Yoshizawa , Takao Osawa , and Kanna Hashimoto all reprised their respective characters Shin (Xin), Ei Sei (Yin Zheng), Ō Ki (Wang Qi), and Ka Ryō Ten (He Liao Diao), respectively, from the two previous films. Nana Seino , Hiroshi Tamaki , and Kōichi Satō from the second film also reprised their respective characters Kyо̄ Kai, Sho Hei Kun (Lord Changping), and Ryo Fui (Lu Buwei).

Shinsuke Satō (live-action Gantz , Death Note Light up the NEW world , Bleach ) returned as director. Hara and Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , live-action Black Butler , GANTZ:O ) returned to write the script.

© 臼井儀人／しん次元クレヨンしんちゃん製作委員会

(New Dimension! Crayon Shin-chan the Movie Super-Powered Climactic Battle: Soaring Hand-Rolled Sushi), the's first 3DCG anime film opened at #2 on Friday. The film sold 322,000 tickets in its first three days, and earned 401 million yen (about US$2.8 million).

The film's story shows kindergartener Shinnosuke gaining telekinetic superpowers after a white light from space passes through Earth. A counterpart black light gives a man named Mitsuru Hiriya psychic powers of his own, which he uses to try and destroy the Earth. While Japan is gripped by fear, Shinnosuke stands up as its new hero.

The film is the 31st in the Crayon Shin-chan franchise , and it took seven years to make from the planning stages. Hitoshi Ōne ( Fireworks, Should We See it from the Side or the Bottom? screenplay; director for live-action Akihabara @ DEEP , Bakuman. adaptations) both directed the film and wrote the screenplay. Shirogumi Inc. animated the film.



© 2023 Studio Ghibli

The Boy and the Heron

How Do You Live?

's latest feature film, or literally) dropped from #3 to #4 at the Japanese box office in its fourth weekend. The film earned 388,949,700 yen (about US$2.72 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 3.61 million tickets for a cumulative total of 5,480,158,400 yen (about US$38.39 million).

The film sold 1.003 million tickets and earned about US$13.2 million in its first three days in Japan. The film sold 1.353 million tickets and earned 2.149 billion yen (about US$15.53 million) in its Friday-Monday long weekend (July 17 was the Marine Day holiday in Japan).

The film opened simultaneously on IMAX with its general release in Japan on July 14. The film earned more than Miyazaki's celebrated Academy Award-winning 2001 film Spirited Away in its first four days, and earned 50% more than his 2013 film The Wind Rises . The film exceeded US$1.7 million from 44 IMAX screens, which is a new three-day opening record, according to entertainment news website Deadline.

The film is the first Studio Ghibli film to get a simultaneous IMAX release. The film is also screening in Dolby Atmos, Dolby Cinema, and DTS:X.

GKIDS licensed the film, and it will release it in North American theaters later this year.

Miyazaki is credited with the original work, in addition to directing the film and writing the script. Takeshi Honda ( Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea , Rebuild of Evangelion films) is the animation director. Joe Hisaishi ( Spirited Away , Princess Mononoke , My Neighbor Totoro ) composed the music. Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki is the producer. Kenshi Yonezu ( Chainsaw Man , My Hero Academia , March comes in like a lion ) performs the theme song "Chikyūgi" (Globe).



©2023 Paramount Pictures, Hasbro, Transformers and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro ©2023 Hasbro

Transformers: Beast Kakusei

franchise

), the first film in a planned trilogy for' live-action, opened on Friday to rank at #6.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts opened in North America on June 9, delayed almost one year from its original June 24, 2022 release date. It earned an estimated US$60.5 million in 3,678 theaters in its opening weekend in the United States

. Steven Caple Jr. directed the film, which stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback . Michelle Yeoh , Pete Davidson , Peter Cullen , Ron Perlman , Peter Dinklage , Liza Koshy , John DiMaggio, David Sobolov , Michaela Jaé Rodriguez , Cristo Fernández , and Tobe Nwigwe all voice characters in the film. Joby Harold , Darnell Metayer , Josh Peters , Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber wrote the screenplay.



©武田綾乃・宝島社／『響け！』製作委員会

's theatrical anime of the "Ensemble Concert" arc of its anime , opened at #7 on Friday.

Kyoto Animation previously teased that the "Ensemble Concert" arc would get a "medium-length" anime (longer than a short, shorter than a feature). The anime will have both theatrical screenings and a Blu-ray Disc release. Screenings of the film from August 4-10 will give theatergoers a pamphlet with one of three short stories from original light novel author Ayano Takeda .

Tatsuya Ishihara returned to direct the anime at Kyoto Animation . Taichi Ogawa was the assistant director, Jukki Hanada wrote the script, Shoko Ikeda designed the characters, Kazumi Ikeda was the chief animation director, and Akito Matsuda composed the music. TRUE performs the film's theme song "Ensemble." Ayaka Ohashi voices the character Tsubame Kamaya in the film.

The Liz and the Blue Bird film centering on Mizore Yoroizuka and Nozomi Kasaki opened in Japan in April 2018. Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day opened in Japan in April 2019. The film follows Kumiko as a second-year student.



© 2022 Nintendo and Universal Studios

dropped from #5 to #8 in its 15th weekend at the Japanese box office. The film earned 57,370,870 yen (about US$401,900) in its 15th weekend, and has sold a total of 9.5 million tickets a cumulative total of 13,534,965,620 yen (about US$94.79 million).

The film sold 1.276 million tickets and earned 1.843 billion yen (about US$13.54 million) in its first three days in Japan.

The film is now the #3 all-time highest-earning animated film worldwide if Disney's 2019 CG film The Lion King is counted as animated, or #2 if not.

The film opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5.

The film has been the highest-grossing film of 2023 worldwide. The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history.



©BNOI/劇場版アイナナ製作委員会

Gekijо̄ban IDOLiSH7 LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD

IDOLiSH7

franchise

, the theatrical anime concert for themultimedia, dropped from #8 to #9 in its 12th weekend. The film earned 66,754,700 yen (about US$467,500) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 2,275,932,731 yen (about US$15.93 million).

The concert opened in Japan on May 20 and earned 220 million yen (about US$1.58 million) in its opening weekend. The 16 cast members of the IDOLiSH7, TRIGGER, Re: vale, and ŹOOĻ units reprised their roles from the anime series and games.

Hiroshi Nishikiori ( Argonavis from BanG Dream! ) and Kensuke Yamamoto ( Trigun Stampede VFX art director) directed the anime at Orange . IDOLiSH7 creator Bunta Tsushimi wrote the screenplay. Arina Tanemura ( IDOLiSH7 , Full Moon o Sagashite ) is credited for the original character design. Hitomi Miyazaki designed the characters. Eiji Inomoto ( Trigun Stampede ) was the CG chief director.



The Eiga Kamen Rider Geats: 4-nin no Ace to Kurogitsune / Eiga Ōsama Sentai King-Ohger: Adventure Heaven double-feature tokusatsu film screenings for the Kamen Rider and the Super Sentai series dropped from #4 to #10 in its second weekend, but still earned 52,165,850 yen (about US$365,300) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a total of 315,348,820 yen (about US$2.20 million). The films sold 154,800 tickets and earned 208,379,110 yen (about US$1.45 million) from in its first three days.

The second part of Tokyo Revengers 2 , the two sequel live-action films based on Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga, dropped off the top 10 in its sixth weekend, but still earned 44,566,120 yen (about US$312,000) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 2,067,565,380 yen (about US$14.47 million).

The First Slam Dunk , the new anime film of Takehiko Inoue 's Slam Dunk basketball manga, is still off the top 10 in its 36th weekend, but still earned 34,478,820 yen (about US$241,200) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 15,158,383,390 yen (about US$106 million).

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), comScore via KOFIC