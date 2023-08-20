×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 7-13

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pikmin 4 stays at #1 in 4th week

Japan's Game Ranking: August 7-13

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21 69,989 666,377
2 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 16,177 5,426,782
3 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo May 12 15,768 1,820,225
4 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 9,878 3,225,961
5 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 7,819 5,258,520
6 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 7,618 1,151,536
7 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 7,128 5,092,971
8 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 6,705 4,085,585
9 NSw Natsumon! 20-seiki no Natsuyasumi Spike Chunsoff July 28 6,155 37,594
10 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 5,952 1,279,705
11 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,430 7,512,167
12 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 4,925 2,907,301
13 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 4,841 3,437,199
14 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22, 2022 4,217 201,485
15 NSw Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Nintendo February 24 3,601 472,052
16 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 3,349 1,148,252
17 PS5 Final Fantasy XVI Square Enix June 22 3,159 411,039
18 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Konami April 21, 2022 3,104 287,887
19 NSw Hakuōki Shinkai: Manyō no Shō Idea Factory August 10 3,065 3,065
20 NSw Hirogaru Sky! Precure Hirogaru! Puzzle Collection D3 Publisher August 10 2,983 2,983

Source: Famitsu

