News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 7-13
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pikmin 4 stays at #1 in 4th week
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21
|69,989
|666,377
|2
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|16,177
|5,426,782
|3
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Nintendo
|May 12
|15,768
|1,820,225
|4
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|9,878
|3,225,961
|5
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|7,819
|5,258,520
|6
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|7,618
|1,151,536
|7
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|7,128
|5,092,971
|8
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|6,705
|4,085,585
|9
|NSw
|Natsumon! 20-seiki no Natsuyasumi
|Spike Chunsoff
|July 28
|6,155
|37,594
|10
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|5,952
|1,279,705
|11
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,430
|7,512,167
|12
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|4,925
|2,907,301
|13
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|4,841
|3,437,199
|14
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22, 2022
|4,217
|201,485
|15
|NSw
|Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
|Nintendo
|February 24
|3,601
|472,052
|16
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|3,349
|1,148,252
|17
|PS5
|Final Fantasy XVI
|Square Enix
|June 22
|3,159
|411,039
|18
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022
|Konami
|April 21, 2022
|3,104
|287,887
|19
|NSw
|Hakuōki Shinkai: Manyō no Shō
|Idea Factory
|August 10
|3,065
|3,065
|20
|NSw
|Hirogaru Sky! Precure Hirogaru! Puzzle Collection
|D3 Publisher
|August 10
|2,983
|2,983
Source: Famitsu