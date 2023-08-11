×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 31-August 6

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pikmin 4 stays at #1 in 3rd week

Japan's Game Ranking: July 31-August 6

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21 78,838 596,388
2 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo May 12 14,673 1,804,457
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 14,143 5,410,605
4 NSw Natsumon! 20-seiki no Natsuyasumi Spike Chunsoff July 28 13,172 31,439
5 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 8,486 3,216,083
6 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 6,921 4,078,880
7 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 6,491 1,143,918
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,044 5,250,701
9 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 4,951 1,273,753
10 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 4,799 5,085,843
11 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 4,688 7,506,737
12 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 4,342 3,432,358
13 NSw Alice in the Country of Spades ~Wonderful Black World~ Idea Factory August 3 3,898 3,898
14 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 3,480 2,902,376
15 NSw Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Nintendo February 24 3,275 468,451
16 NSw Disney Illusion Island Disney Games July 29 3,034 10,206
17 PS5 Final Fantasy XVI Square Enix June 22 2,991 407,880
18 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22, 2022 2,796 197,268
19 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,670 1,144,903
20 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Konami April 21, 2022 2,616 284,783

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 24-30
discuss this in the forum (3 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives