News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 31-August 6
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pikmin 4 stays at #1 in 3rd week
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21
|78,838
|596,388
|2
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Nintendo
|May 12
|14,673
|1,804,457
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|14,143
|5,410,605
|4
|NSw
|Natsumon! 20-seiki no Natsuyasumi
|Spike Chunsoff
|July 28
|13,172
|31,439
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|8,486
|3,216,083
|6
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|6,921
|4,078,880
|7
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|6,491
|1,143,918
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,044
|5,250,701
|9
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|4,951
|1,273,753
|10
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|4,799
|5,085,843
|11
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|4,688
|7,506,737
|12
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|4,342
|3,432,358
|13
|NSw
|Alice in the Country of Spades ~Wonderful Black World~
|Idea Factory
|August 3
|3,898
|3,898
|14
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|3,480
|2,902,376
|15
|NSw
|Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
|Nintendo
|February 24
|3,275
|468,451
|16
|NSw
|Disney Illusion Island
|Disney Games
|July 29
|3,034
|10,206
|17
|PS5
|Final Fantasy XVI
|Square Enix
|June 22
|2,991
|407,880
|18
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22, 2022
|2,796
|197,268
|19
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,670
|1,144,903
|20
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022
|Konami
|April 21, 2022
|2,616
|284,783
Source: Famitsu