News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 14-20

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Pikmin 4 stays at #1 in 5th week

Japan's Game Ranking: August 14-20

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21 54,904 721,281
2 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 16,859 5,443,641
3 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo May 12 12,861 1,833,086
4 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 9,994 3,235,955
5 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 7,996 5,100,967
6 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 7,586 4,093,171
7 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 7,368 1,158,904
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 7,313 5,265,833
9 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 5,909 1,285,614
10 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,699 7,517,866
11 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 4,793 3,441,992
12 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22, 2022 4,127 205,612
13 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 4,114 1,152,366
14 NSw Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Nintendo November 19, 2021 4,083 2,658,885
15 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 3,982 2,911,283
16 NSw Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Nintendo February 24 3,351 475,403
17 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Konami April 21, 2022 2,947 290,834
18 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12, 2021 2,791 1,179,078
19 NSw Natsumon! 20-seiki no Natsuyasumi Spike Chunsoft July 28 2,670 40,264
20 NSw Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price Sega November 17, 2022 2,452 84,735

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 7-13
