Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 14-20
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Pikmin 4 stays at #1 in 5th week
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21
|54,904
|721,281
|2
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|16,859
|5,443,641
|3
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Nintendo
|May 12
|12,861
|1,833,086
|4
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|9,994
|3,235,955
|5
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|7,996
|5,100,967
|6
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|7,586
|4,093,171
|7
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|7,368
|1,158,904
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|7,313
|5,265,833
|9
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|5,909
|1,285,614
|10
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,699
|7,517,866
|11
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|4,793
|3,441,992
|12
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22, 2022
|4,127
|205,612
|13
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|4,114
|1,152,366
|14
|NSw
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
|Nintendo
|November 19, 2021
|4,083
|2,658,885
|15
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|3,982
|2,911,283
|16
|NSw
|Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
|Nintendo
|February 24
|3,351
|475,403
|17
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022
|Konami
|April 21, 2022
|2,947
|290,834
|18
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12, 2021
|2,791
|1,179,078
|19
|NSw
|Natsumon! 20-seiki no Natsuyasumi
|Spike Chunsoft
|July 28
|2,670
|40,264
|20
|NSw
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price
|Sega
|November 17, 2022
|2,452
|84,735
Source: Famitsu