Naoko Kodama Launches New Yuri Manga on September 15

The October issue of Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine announced last Friday that Naoko Kodama will launch a new manga titled Usotsuki Hanayome to Dōsei Kekkon-ron ( Lying Brides and Same Sex Marriage Theory ) in the magazine's November issue on September 15. Kodama also tweeted the magazine announcement on Friday.

The manga announcement teased, "Is marriage really the definition of happiness for a woman?"

© Naoko Kodama, Ichijinsha

Umineko-sō Days

Comic Yuri Hime

Ichijinsha

Kodama launched the) yuri manga (image right) inin January 2019.published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2019, and the third and final volume in September 2020. published the manga in English.

Kodama also drew the NTR: Netsuzou Trap manga, which inspired a television anime in 2017. The manga ended in December 2017. Seven Seas published all six volumes of the manga in English, as well as Kodama's one-volume I Married My Best Friend To Shut My Parents Up manga in June 2019.