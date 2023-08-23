News
Naoko Kodama Launches New Yuri Manga on September 15
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The October issue of Ichijinsha's Comic Yuri Hime magazine announced last Friday that Naoko Kodama will launch a new manga titled Usotsuki Hanayome to Dōsei Kekkon-ron (Lying Brides and Same Sex Marriage Theory) in the magazine's November issue on September 15. Kodama also tweeted the magazine announcement on Friday.
今日発売のコミック百合姫10月号に予告を載せて頂いてますが、11月号から新連載『嘘つき花嫁と同性結婚論』が始まります🌸現在鋭意制作中です！楽しみにお待ちいただけると幸いです✨ pic.twitter.com/C6Fj8iRy8l— コダマナオコ🐈 (@powder705) August 18, 2023
The manga announcement teased, "Is marriage really the definition of happiness for a woman?"Kodama launched the Days of Love at Seagull Villa (Umineko-sō Days) yuri manga (image right) in Comic Yuri Hime in January 2019. Ichijinsha published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2019, and the third and final volume in September 2020. Seven Seas published the manga in English.
Kodama also drew the NTR: Netsuzou Trap manga, which inspired a television anime in 2017. The manga ended in December 2017. Seven Seas published all six volumes of the manga in English, as well as Kodama's one-volume I Married My Best Friend To Shut My Parents Up manga in June 2019.
Source: Comic Yuri Hime October issue, Naoko Kodama's Twitter account