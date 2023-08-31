News
I Shall Survive Using Potions Anime Unveils 3rd Visual, Additional Cast
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for the television anime of FUNA's I Shall Survive Using Potions! (Potion-danomi de Ikinobimasu!) light novel series unveiled the third key visual and additional cast on Thursday:
The newly announced cast includes:
- Taito Ban as Roland
- Ryūichi Kijima as Fernand
- Takeo Ōtsuka as Allan
- Masaya Wada as Fabio
- Takuya Satō as Administrator Of Earth
J-Novel Club licensed the novels, and it describes the story:
One day, the supervisor in charge of watching over Earth was taking care of a distortion, when they made a mistake that caused Kaoru Nagase to lose her physical body. Not only that, but reincarnating her into a different, less culturally advanced world is the only thing they can offer to do for her. Not one to take this turn of events sitting down, Kaoru makes a demand: the power to create potions at any time she pleases, with whatever effect she wants it to have—and it doesn't stop there either. She asks for a magical Item Box, the ability to understand and speak every language, and the same body she had back when she was a fifteen-year-old girl. Using her newfound powers, Kaoru has to try and make a stable life for herself in a whole new world!
The series stars:
- Rin Kusumi as Kaoru
- Tomoyo Takayanagi as Francette
- Moeka Koizumi as Emile
- Haruki Iwata as Belle
- Natsuki Kitagawa as Layette
- Nao Tōyama as Celestine
Cast members Haruki Iwata and Moeka Koizumi perform the ending theme song "Love is a potion" under their unit name harmoe.
FUNA launched the story on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou ("Let's Be Novelists") website in 2015. Kodansha began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Sukima in June 2017.
Hibiki Kokonoe launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Kodansha's Suiyōbi no Sirius online manga section on the Nico Nico Seiga website in June 2017. J-Novel Club is also releasing the manga in English.
Sukima launched a spinoff manga titled Potion-danomi de Ikinobimasu! Hanano to Lotte no Futari Tabi (I Shall Survive Using Potions! Hanano and Lotte's Journey) on Kodansha's Suiyōbi no Sirius online manga section on the Nico Nico Seiga website in January.
Sources: I Shall Survive Using Potions! anime's website, Comic Natalie