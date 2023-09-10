News
Black Butler: Public School Arc Anime Reveals Key Visual, Story
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The Aniplex Online Fest 2023 livestream event revealed a new key visual on Sunday for Black Butler: Public School Arc, the new television anime adaptation of Yana Toboso's Black Butler manga. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in English-speaking, Latin American, and European countries.
Aniplex describes the anime:
Butler Sebastian Michaelis works with his 13-year-old master, the earl Ciel Phantomhive, to do the dirty work of "the Queen's guard dog" in nineteenth century England's gritty underworld.The anime will premiere in 2024 and Crunchyroll previously stated it licensed the anime for streaming worldwide except Japan.
One day, Ciel receives a letter from Queen Victoria telling him that several students at Weston College, one of England's top public schools, have seemingly disappeared... including a relative of hers named Derrick. And so, Sebastian and Ciel infiltrate Weston College to get to the bottom of the matter. What truly happened to these students?
Daisuke Ono and Maaya Sakamoto are reprising their respective roles as the butler and demon Sebastian Michaelis and British noble Ciel Phantomhive.
Kenjirō Okada (March comes in like a lion, RWBY: Ice Queendom) is directing the anime at CloverWorks. Hiroyuki Yoshino, who has written and/or supervised scripts for previous Black Butler anime, is in charge of series composition for the new anime. Yumi Shimizu, who was an episode animation director and key animator in the 2008 Black Butler anime, is the character designer. Ryo Kawasaki (Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia, To Your Eternity, Romantic Killer) is composing the music.
The Black Butler anime adapts Yana Toboso's manga of the same name. The series premiered in Japan in 2008, and Black Butler II followed in 2010. Black Butler: Book of Circus premiered in 2014. Funimation has released all three television anime, the Black Butler II OVA project, the Black Butler: Book of Murder OVA, and the Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic anime film on home video.
Sources: Press release, Aniplex Online Fest 2023 livestream