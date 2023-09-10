Black Butler: Public School Arc Anime Reveals Key Visual, Story

YouTuber will not serve 2 years in prison if he remains in good behavior for 5 years

― The Sendai District Court found 53-year-old YouTuber Shinobu Yoshida guilty of violating the Copyright Act by uploading gameplay footage of a visual novel, as well as footage of anime, and sentenced him on Thursday to two years in prison, suspended for five years, and a fine of 1 million yen (about US$6,700). (If Y...