News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 28-September 3
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pikmin 4 back at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: August 28-September 3
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21
|34,240
|786,833
|2
|PS5
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|FromSoftware
|August 25
|18,801
|134,194
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|11,488
|5,465,329
|4
|PS4
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|FromSoftware
|August 25
|10,903
|58,852
|5
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Nintendo
|May 12
|7,206
|1,847,948
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|7,202
|3,250,643
|7
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|5,563
|5,111,980
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,471
|5,276,341
|9
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|4,393
|1,293,703
|10
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|4,387
|4,102,326
|11
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|3,997
|1,167,088
|12
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,867
|7,525,568
|13
|NSw
|Radiant Tale ~Fanfare!~
|Idea Factory
|August 31
|3,804
|3,804
|14
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22, 2022
|3,305
|211,419
|15
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|3,114
|3,450,903
|16
|NSw
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero Kai
|Nihon Falcom
|August 31
|3,014
|3,014
|17
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,648
|1,158,040
|18
|NSw
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure Kai
|Nihon Falcom
|August 31
|2,588
|2,588
|19
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|2,428
|2,916,592
|20
|NSw
|Natsumon! 20-seiki no Natsuyasumi
|Spike Chunsoft
|July 28
|2,190
|44,682
Source: Famitsu