News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 28-September 3

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pikmin 4 back at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: August 28-September 3

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21 34,240 786,833
2 PS5 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon FromSoftware August 25 18,801 134,194
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 11,488 5,465,329
4 PS4 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon FromSoftware August 25 10,903 58,852
5 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo May 12 7,206 1,847,948
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 7,202 3,250,643
7 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 5,563 5,111,980
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,471 5,276,341
9 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 4,393 1,293,703
10 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 4,387 4,102,326
11 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 3,997 1,167,088
12 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,867 7,525,568
13 NSw Radiant Tale ~Fanfare!~ Idea Factory August 31 3,804 3,804
14 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22, 2022 3,305 211,419
15 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 3,114 3,450,903
16 NSw The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero Kai Nihon Falcom August 31 3,014 3,014
17 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,648 1,158,040
18 NSw The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure Kai Nihon Falcom August 31 2,588 2,588
19 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 2,428 2,916,592
20 NSw Natsumon! 20-seiki no Natsuyasumi Spike Chunsoft July 28 2,190 44,682

Source: Famitsu

