News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, September 4-10

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Quintissential Quintuplets game's Switch version debuts at #2, PS4 version at #15

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21 31,013 817,846
2 NSw Gotōbun no Hanayome: Kanojo to Kawasu Itsutsu no Yakusoku MAGES. September 7 10,720 10,720
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,447 5,475,776
4 NSw Virche Evermore -EpiC:lycoris- Idea Factory September 7 8,633 8,633
5 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 7,658 3,458,561
6 PS5 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon FromSoftware August 25 7,311 141,505
7 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 6,934 5,118,914
8 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,846 3,257,849
9 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo May 12 6,838 1,854,786
10 PS4 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon FromSoftware August 25 5,350 64,202
11 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,077 5,281,418
12 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 4,273 4,106,599
13 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 4,182 1,297,885
14 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 4,096 1,171,184
15 PS4 Gotōbun no Hanayome: Kanojo to Kawasu Itsutsu no Yakusoku MAGES. September 7 3,552 3,552
16 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,386 7,528,954
17 PS5 NBA 2K24 Take Two September 8 3,180 3,180
18 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22, 2022 2,847 214,266
19 NSw NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition Take Two September 8 2,677 2,677
20 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 2,650 2,919,242

Source: Famitsu

