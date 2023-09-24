Japan's Video Game Rankings, September 4-10

Customers can still find all products previously available on Right Stuf

― Crunchyroll revealed on Friday that Right Stuf is phasing out its store and migrating its products to the Crunchyroll Store on October 10. Customers can still find all the products that were previously listed on Right Stuf. The Crunchyroll Store will have a 2023 holiday sale similar to the one Right Stuf regularly holds. Howev...