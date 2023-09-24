News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, September 4-10
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Quintissential Quintuplets game's Switch version debuts at #2, PS4 version at #15
Japan's Game Ranking: September 4-10
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21
|31,013
|817,846
|2
|NSw
|Gotōbun no Hanayome: Kanojo to Kawasu Itsutsu no Yakusoku
|MAGES.
|September 7
|10,720
|10,720
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,447
|5,475,776
|4
|NSw
|Virche Evermore -EpiC:lycoris-
|Idea Factory
|September 7
|8,633
|8,633
|5
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|7,658
|3,458,561
|6
|PS5
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|FromSoftware
|August 25
|7,311
|141,505
|7
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|6,934
|5,118,914
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,846
|3,257,849
|9
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Nintendo
|May 12
|6,838
|1,854,786
|10
|PS4
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|FromSoftware
|August 25
|5,350
|64,202
|11
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,077
|5,281,418
|12
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|4,273
|4,106,599
|13
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|4,182
|1,297,885
|14
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|4,096
|1,171,184
|15
|PS4
|Gotōbun no Hanayome: Kanojo to Kawasu Itsutsu no Yakusoku
|MAGES.
|September 7
|3,552
|3,552
|16
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,386
|7,528,954
|17
|PS5
|NBA 2K24
|Take Two
|September 8
|3,180
|3,180
|18
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22, 2022
|2,847
|214,266
|19
|NSw
|NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition
|Take Two
|September 8
|2,677
|2,677
|20
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|2,650
|2,919,242
Source: Famitsu