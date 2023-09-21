Capcom Reveals Trailer for 'Season 2' Content for Exoprimal Game

New content includes Street Fighter 6 crossover

CAPCOM unveiled a "Season 2" trailer on Thursday for its Exoprimal team-based action game. The new season launches on October 18 with the game's Street Fighter 6 crossover. The new content will also include a new map, new rigs, a new 10-player co-op final mission, and new skins and emotes.

The game launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on July 14. The game became available on launch day on Xbox Game Pass.

Set in the near-future of 2040, Exoprimal casts players as soldiers armed with powered armor exosuits fighting against waves of dinosaurs, who come to our world through portals known as "vortexes." The artificial intelligence Leviathan is able to predict where vortexes will emerge, and will guide players throughout the game. Players have to stem the tide of a variety of rampaging dinosaurs, and can take on different roles in combat depending on their exosuit, which they can switch out of freely even while in combat.

CAPCOM revealed the game in March 2022.