High School DxD Novels Get Junior High School DxD Spinoff Publication

Kadokawa revealed at the " Fantasia Bunko Daikanshasai Online 2023" livestream event on Saturday that Ichiei Ishibumi 's High School DxD light novel series is getting a Junior High School DxD spinoff publication (it is currently unclear if it will be a one-volume novel or a series).

Image via Fantasia Bunko Daikanshasai 2023 Online livestream

Ishibumi is credited with the original work and overall supervision. Rippū Shinonome is writing the story, and Miyama-Zero is illustrating the work.

Ishibumi and Miyama-Zero launched the High School DxD novel series in 2008, and ended it with the 25th volume in March 2018. The pair then launched the Shin High School DxD novel series in July of that same year, and Kadokawa has published four volumes for the series. The High School DxD DX spinoff novels currently have seven volumes.

Yen Press is publishing the novels in English, and has also also published all 11 volumes of Hiroji Mishima 's High School DxD manga adaptation. The company has also published Hiroichi 's High School DxD: Asia & Koneko's Secret Contract!? manga in English.

The novel series inspired four television anime adaptations in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2018. Funimation released all four series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in North America.

Source: Fantasia Bunko Daikanshasai 2023 Online livestream





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.