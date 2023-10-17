Bkub Okawa's Pop Team Epic Manga Goes on Hiatus

Okawa explains he was "not feeling well a while ago"

The official Twitter account of Takeshobo 's Manga Life Win manga website announced on Tuesday that the "eighth season" of Bkub Okawa 's Pop Team Epic comedy manga will go on a hiatus for now "due to circumstances." The announcement did not explain further details of the hiatus, but it has the hashtag #uchikiredewanai (#NotCanceled).

A few hours after the hiatus announcement, Okawa posted a Tweet explaining that he was not feeling well a while ago, but he is now back to normal, and asks fans to wait until the manga's latest season resumes.

© Bkub Okawa

Pop Team Epic

Takeshobo

Takeshobo

Okawa launched thecomedy manga on's Manga Life Win website in 2014 and ended it in 2015. Ōkawa launched the "second season" of the manga in February 2016 and ended it in April 2017. The manga started a " third season" in October 2017 and ended in January 2019. The series then continued with a "fourth season" that also ended in January 2019.published the manga's "seventh season," it's latest compiled book volume, on July 14. The manga's "eighth season" started on September 1.

The manga's television anime series premiered in January 2018. HIDIVE , Funimation , Crunchyroll , AsianCrush , and Amazon Prime Video all streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Adult Swim 's Toonami block began airing the anime in June 2018. The anime's second series premiered in October 2022.

Okawa launched a "new series" titled Poputan on Manga Life Win in October 2019. The manga centers on the "completely new characters" Poputan and Pipitan. The website lists the manga separately from Pop Team Epic .

Okawa most recently launched the Chinchilland manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine on September 27.

Source: Manga Life Win's Twitter account