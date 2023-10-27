Gushing Over Magical Girls Anime's Main Promo Video Reveals More Cast, January 2024 Debut

Main visual also revealed

Kadokawa revealed on Friday that the television anime of Akihiro Ononaka 's Gushing Over Magical Girls ( Mahō Shōjo ni Akogarete ) manga will premiere in January 2024. The staff also revealed a main visual, main promotional video, and more cast members.

The newly announced cast includes:

Aoi Koga as Kiwi Araga / Leopard



Shiori Sugiura as Korisu Morino / Nero Alice



Mayuko Kazama as Sayo Minakami / Magia Azul



Misaki Ikeda as Kaoruko Tenkawa / Magia Sulfur



The anime's main cast includes:

Fūka Izumi as Utena Hiiragi/Magia Baiser

as Utena Hiiragi/Magia Baiser Kaori Maeda as Haruka Hanabishi/Magia Magenta

as Haruka Hanabishi/Magia Magenta Misato Fukuen as Venalita

Tadato Suzuki (2019 Fruits Basket episode director) and Atsushi Ootsuki ( Kanokon: The Girl Who Cried Fox , Motto To Love Ru ) are directing the anime at Asahi Production . Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Skate-Leading Stars ) is in charge of series scripts, and Yasuka Ōtaki ( A Galaxy Next Door ) is designing the characters. Satoshi Motoyama ( 16bit Sensation: Another Layer , Dragon Ball Z Kai ) is the anime's sound director, Yasuharu Takanashi ( BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- ), Akinari Suzuki ( Giant Beasts of Ars ), and Johannes Nilsson ( Bakugan: Evolutions ) are in charge of music, and Lantis is in charge of music production.

J-Novel Club licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Hi, I'm Hiiragi Utena. I'm a normal magical-girl-loving middle school girl—or at least I was, but then some talking mascot showed up out of the blue and cast a spell on me! Now's my chance to join my beloved magical girls as...a villain? Hang on, something's wrong with my outfit! This can't be happening! Watch this shy magical-girl fan transform into a sadistic dominatrix! When good and evil collide, who will be the one to submit?!

Ononaka launched the ongoing manga in 2019 in Takeshobo 's Manga Life Storia magazine. After the magazine ceased publication, the manga moved to the magazine's Storia Dash website.

