Dr. Stone Manga Gets 3-Chapter Spinoff Set After Main Manga's Finale

Special spinoff manga starts on November 6

© Boichi, Riichirou Inagaki, Shueisha, Viz Media

This year's 48th issue of'smagazine announced on Monday thatand'smanga will get a special three-chapter spinoff manga starting on the magazine's 49th issue on November 6. The spinoff manga's first chapter will have 47 pages including a color page.

The spinoff manga is set after the main manga's finale, where Senku takes the challenge to build a time machine. The spinoff manga celebrates the airing of the second cours (quarter of a year) of Dr. Stone: New World , the third Dr. Stone anime season.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017. The manga entered its final arc in September 2021, and the series ended in March 2022.

Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and it describes the manga's first volume:

One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he's not alone! His science-loving friend Senku's been up and running for a few months and he's got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science!

MANGA Plus is also publishing the manga digitally in English.

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in August 2019.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the anime's second season, premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime debuted on Toonami in May 2021.

The one-hour Dr. Stone: Ryusui anime special aired in July 2022.

The first cours of the Dr. Stone: New World anime premiered in Japan on April 6, and ended with its 11th episode. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub . The anime began airing on Toonami on June 3.

The anime's second cours premiered in Japan on October 12, and Crunchyroll screened its U.S. premiere at this year's New York Comic Con event on the same date. Toonami will start running the second cour on November 11 at 1:00 a.m. EST.