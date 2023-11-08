The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Manga Ends 1st Part, Takes 1-Week Hiatus

Manga returns on November 22

Mokushiroku no Yon-kishi

This year's 49th issue of'spublished the final chapter from the first part of's sequel manga on Wednesday. The magazine also announced that the manga will take a one-week break, and will return in this year's 51st issue on November 22 with a color opening page.

Suzuki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2021. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga simultaneously in English digitally, and as physical copies. The company describes the first volume:

Percival has always lived with his grandfather on God's Finger, a remote haven that sits high above the clouds. And though he loves the simple life, he secretly longs for adventure. But Percival's life is changed forever when an intruder—who shares a shocking connection with him—tears away everything he's ever known. With nothing left to do but chase down the one who took everything from him, Percival sets out on his own. During his journey, the sheltered boy discovers that there are a lot of things he doesn't know about normal life. Luckily, he meets friends along the way who can help him get by—but how will they react when they find out about Percival's destiny... and how it's connected to the end of the world?

Kodansha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on October 17. Kodansha USA Publishing released the 10th volume on November 7, and will release the 11th volume on February 6.

The sequel manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan on October 8, and will run for half a year without breaks. Netflix will stream the anime soon.