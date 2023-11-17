Polygon Pictures' Bloody Escape Anime Film's Trailer Reveals Main Cast, January 5 Debut

More staff, visual also revealed

The official website for the original anime film Bloody Escape -Jigoku no Tōsōgeki- revealed on Thursday that the film will debut in Japan on January 5, 2024. The website also revealed the film's main cast, additional staff, new visual, and trailer.

©2024 BLOODY ESCAPE製作委員会

The film stars (character name spellings are not official):

Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece Film Red ) is directing and writing the movie at Polygon Pictures , and is credited with the original plan. Yūsuke Kozaki (Fire Emblem franchise, No More Heroes, Donyatsu ) is designing the characters. Slow Curve is planning and producing the film, and GAGA is distributing.

For newly announced staff, Shingo Nagai ( WorldEnd , High Card ) is writing the scripts alongside Taniguchi, and Shimadoriru is designing the characters alongside Kozaki. Satoshi Oyamada is the CG director, and Kotaro Nakagawa ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion franchise) is composing the music. Atsuki Taketomo is performing the theme song "Tokumei Kibō" (Anonymous Unconventional Plan).

The film's announcement video teased a premise of "androids vs. vampires vs. yakuza." The film follows the android Kisaragi. He is being chased by an organization of immortal vampires who aim to conquer a divided Tokyo. The yakuza vow to avenge their murdered boss and enter the fight.

