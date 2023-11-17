News
Polygon Pictures' Bloody Escape Anime Film's Trailer Reveals Main Cast, January 5 Debut
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the original anime film Bloody Escape -Jigoku no Tōsōgeki- revealed on Thursday that the film will debut in Japan on January 5, 2024. The website also revealed the film's main cast, additional staff, new visual, and trailer.
The film stars (character name spellings are not official):
- Yūki Ono as Kisaragi
- Reina Ueda as Lunalu
- Sōma Saitō as Kurusu
- Yūma Uchida as Jami
- Satsuki Yukino as Lalak
- Masayo Kurata as Nonok
- Jun Fukuyama as Zanza
- Ryotaro Okiayu as Zesh
- Kazuhiro Nakaya as Yaohachi
- Ayaka Ohashi as Ekua
- Rie Takahashi as Ferres
- Maria Naganawa as Martes
- Sho Hayami as Alga
- Shinichiro Miki as Ulla
- Rina Hidaka as Em
- Kōichi Yamadera as Tenbōrin
Goro Taniguchi (Code Geass, One Piece Film Red) is directing and writing the movie at Polygon Pictures, and is credited with the original plan. Yūsuke Kozaki (Fire Emblem franchise, No More Heroes, Donyatsu) is designing the characters. Slow Curve is planning and producing the film, and GAGA is distributing.
For newly announced staff, Shingo Nagai (WorldEnd, High Card) is writing the scripts alongside Taniguchi, and Shimadoriru is designing the characters alongside Kozaki. Satoshi Oyamada is the CG director, and Kotaro Nakagawa (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion franchise) is composing the music. Atsuki Taketomo is performing the theme song "Tokumei Kibō" (Anonymous Unconventional Plan).
The film's announcement video teased a premise of "androids vs. vampires vs. yakuza." The film follows the android Kisaragi. He is being chased by an organization of immortal vampires who aim to conquer a divided Tokyo. The yakuza vow to avenge their murdered boss and enter the fight.
Sources: Bloody Escape film's website, Comic Natalie