News
Polygon Pictures' Bloody Escape Anime Film's Trailer Reveals Main Cast, January 5 Debut

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
More staff, visual also revealed

The official website for the original anime film Bloody Escape -Jigoku no Tōsōgeki- revealed on Thursday that the film will debut in Japan on January 5, 2024. The website also revealed the film's main cast, additional staff, new visual, and trailer.

be-kv
©2024 BLOODY ESCAPE製作委員会

bloody-escape
©2024 BLOODY ESCAPE製作委員会

The film stars (character name spellings are not official):

Goro Taniguchi (Code Geass, One Piece Film Red) is directing and writing the movie at Polygon Pictures, and is credited with the original plan. Yūsuke Kozaki (Fire Emblem franchise, No More Heroes, Donyatsu) is designing the characters. Slow Curve is planning and producing the film, and GAGA is distributing.

For newly announced staff, Shingo Nagai (WorldEnd, High Card) is writing the scripts alongside Taniguchi, and Shimadoriru is designing the characters alongside Kozaki. Satoshi Oyamada is the CG director, and Kotaro Nakagawa (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion franchise) is composing the music. Atsuki Taketomo is performing the theme song "Tokumei Kibō" (Anonymous Unconventional Plan).

The film's announcement video teased a premise of "androids vs. vampires vs. yakuza." The film follows the android Kisaragi. He is being chased by an organization of immortal vampires who aim to conquer a divided Tokyo. The yakuza vow to avenge their murdered boss and enter the fight.

Sources: Bloody Escape film's website, Comic Natalie

