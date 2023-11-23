Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Anime Casts Takuya Eguchi, Konomi Kohara

Eguchi plays Stoltz, Kohara as chief of Sword Village in episode 12 on Friday

The official website for the television anime of Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe 's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ( Sōsō no Frieren ) manga revealed two additional cast and characters on Thursday. The characters will debut in the 12th episode on November 24.

The new cast members are:

Takuya Eguchi as Stoltz, Stark's older brother

© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館／「葬送のフリーレン」製作委員会

Konomi Kohara as the chief of the Sword Village

© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館／「葬送のフリーレン」製作委員会

© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館／「葬送のフリーレン」製作委員会

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

NTV

Theanime premiered with a two-hour special on September 29. It is the first ever television anime series to premiere in's "Kinyō Roadshow," a Friday evening programming block usually reserved for feature films. The anime then started airing later episodes on October 6 at 11 p.m. JST in's new anime timeslot, "FRIDAY ANIME NIGHT." The anime will run for two consecutiveuntil March 2024.is streaming the anime as it airs, and it is also streaming an English

Viz Media has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

The adventure is over but life goes on for an elf mage just beginning to learn what living is all about. Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure…

Keiichirō Saitō ( Bocchi the Rock! ) is directing the anime at Madhouse . Tomohiro Suzuki ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. , One-Punch Man , Boogiepop and Others ) is in charge of series scripts. Reiko Nagasawa ( takt op. Destiny ) is designing the characters. Evan Call ( Violet Evergarden , Josee, The Tiger and the Fish , Muv-Luv Alternative ) is composing the music.

YOASOBI performs the opening theme song "Yūsha" (Hero), and milet performs the ending theme song "Anytime Anywhere."

Yamada and Abe launched the ongoing manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in April 2020. The manga has won several awards, including the New Creator Prize for the 25th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2021 and the 14th Manga Taisho Award in 2021. In addition, the manga was nominated for Best Shōnen Manga for Kodansha 's 45th annual Manga Awards in 2021 and the 46th awards in May 2022. The American Library Association's Graphic Novels & Comics Round Table (GNCRT) included the manga in its top 10 list of 2022 Best Graphic Novels for Adults Reading List.