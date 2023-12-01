Digital Margaret Shōjo Manga Site Launches 'Isekai Margaret' Label

Digital Margaret , the spinoff website from Shueisha 's Margaret shōjo manga magazine, launched a new "Isekai Margaret" manga label on Friday. Fantasy and alternate-world manga aimed at women that are currently serializing on Digital Margaret , as well as new manga of the same genre, will now be under the e-book label.

Shueisha initially launched the name "Isekai Margaret" as a grouping of original isekai manga it was publishing on the Nico Nico Seiga website in December 2022. Shueisha bills Digital Margaret as the site "beyond traditional shōjo manga."

The new label currently has 17 works under it. The label aims to release about 30 new series by next summer.