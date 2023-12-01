News
Digital Margaret Shōjo Manga Site Launches 'Isekai Margaret' Label
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Digital Margaret, the spinoff website from Shueisha's Margaret shōjo manga magazine, launched a new "Isekai Margaret" manga label on Friday. Fantasy and alternate-world manga aimed at women that are currently serializing on Digital Margaret, as well as new manga of the same genre, will now be under the e-book label.
🌟#異世界マーガレット がスタート！— デジマ@デジタルマーガレット公式 (@digitalmargaret) November 30, 2023
集英社 #デジタルマーガレット が
女性向け異世界ファンタジー作品と
新たな電子書籍レ－ベル
「#異世界マーガレット」を立ち上げます！
今後も作品ラインナップを充実させてまいります。
ぜひご期待ください！https://t.co/OluIBqfzjb pic.twitter.com/rcnHSabyAA
Shueisha initially launched the name "Isekai Margaret" as a grouping of original isekai manga it was publishing on the Nico Nico Seiga website in December 2022. Shueisha bills Digital Margaret as the site "beyond traditional shōjo manga."
The new label currently has 17 works under it. The label aims to release about 30 new series by next summer.
Sources: Digital Margaret Twitter account, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web