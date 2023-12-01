×
News
Voice Actress Saya Aizawa Goes on Hiatus Due to Poor Health

posted on by Egan Loo
Voice of The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls' Hiromi Seki, Uma Musume's Mejiro Ardan

The talent agency Stardust announced on Friday that voice actress Saya Aizawa is taking a hiatus from work due to her poor health. The agency added that for now, she is limiting her work except for some projects to prioritize her medical care. She aims to return to work as soon as possible.

Aizawa's roles include Hiromi Seki in The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls franchise, Mejiro Ardan in Uma Musume Pretty Derby, Yuzuki Tachibana (her first female lead role) in Taisho Otome Fairy Tale, and young Lauda in flashback sequences in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury.

Aizawa is slated to play Lulu in the winter 2024 anime Bang Brave Bang Bravern, Amako in the winter 2024 anime The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic and Ayano Kimishima in the spring 2024 anime Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian.

Source: Oricon

