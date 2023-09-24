Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Anime Unveils Main Staff, More Cast

The live-streamed "Sneaker Bunko 35th Anniversary Festa!" special unveiled the teaser visual, main staff, and more cast members for the anime of writer Sunsunsun and artist Momoco 's Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian ( Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go de Dereru Tonari no Alya-san ) light novel series on Sunday.

The anime's staff also revealed a 3D model of Alya:

Ryota Itoh ( My Senpai Is Annoying , Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo and is also in charge of series scripts. Yūhei Murota ( Love Live! School idol project ) is designing the characters and also serving as the chief animation director. Ryō Kobayashi is the series producer.

The anime's newly announced cast members are:

Wakana Maruoka as Yuki Suō

Yukiyo Fujii as Mariya

Saya Aizawa as Ayano Kimishima

The anime will star Sumire Uesaka as Alisa Mihairovuna Kujō and Kōhei Amasaki as Masachika Kuse. Both are reprising their roles from an earlier drama CD.

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Alisa Mikhailovna Kujou is Seiren Private Academy's “solitary princess.” She's a half-Russian beauty with silver hair, at the top of her class, student council accountant, and…completely unapproachable. For some reason, she's also taken on the responsibility of reprimanding the slacker who sits next to her in class. Masachika Kuze is constantly frustrating her by falling asleep, forgetting his textbooks, and just being an overall unexemplary student. Or at least, that's how it looks from the outside. She may put on a tough act, but she doesn't mind Masachika as much as others would think. She even lets him call her by her nickname, Alya. Anyone hearing the comments she mutters in Russian under her breath might know how she really feels, but since none of her classmates understand the language, she's free to say whatever she likes! Except…there is one person who knows what she's saying. Masachika eavesdrops on her embarrassing revelations, pretending to be clueless, all the while wondering what her flirtatious comments actually mean!

Kadokawa publishes the novels under its Sneaker Bunko imprint, and will publish the sixth volume on April 1. Saho Tenamachi ( Shōsetsu no Kami-sama ; Itsuka, Nemuri ni Tsuku Hi ) launched a manga adaptation in October 2022 on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app.

Sources: Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko 35th Anniversary Festival livestream, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian franchise 's Twitter account, press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.