×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
ANN Reader Survey (2 days left) • If you haven't had a chance yet, please fill out our annual survey, It's so helpful to us. As a thank you for filling out this massive survey, we're giving away 100 ANN subscriptions to people who fill it out. read more
×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Orb: On the Movements of the Earth Anime Gets 2024 Release Date

posted on by Anita Tai
Madhouse will be responsible for animation

gbhobd_a0aaiakx
Image via Chi: Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite anime's Twitter
© Uoto', Shogakukan

The official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of Uoto's Chi -Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite- (Chi: On the Movements of the Earth) manga revealed on Tuesday the anime will be released in 2024. The news was also printed on the back of the first volume of Uoto's new series Yokoso! Fact (Tokyo S-ku Daini Shibu) he (Welcome to the Fact (Tokyo S-Chapter 2).

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in an omnibus format under the title Orb: On the Movements of the Earth, and it describes the story:

In the fifteenth century, claiming that the Earth revolves around the sun was a heresy that could get believers burned at the stake. Child prodigy Rafal is introduced to the truth about the universe by his mentor, and then must flee when the Inquisition comes to mete out “God's justice.” With only a peculiar pendant to guide him, will Rafal discover his master's research, and can he and other believers set the world alight?

Madhouse will be animating the show.

Uoto launched the manga in Big Comic Spirits in September 2020, and ended it on April 25. Shogakukan published the eight and final compiled book volume in June 2022.

The manga won the Grand Prize for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards in April. Uoto is the youngest ever to win the Grand Prize at 24 years old.

Update: Added background information on Seven Seas license.

Source: Chi -Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite- anime's Twitter account

discuss this in the forum (9 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history

News homepage / archives