The official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of Uoto 's Chi -Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite- ( Chi: On the Movements of the Earth ) manga revealed on Tuesday the anime will be released in 2024. The news was also printed on the back of the first volume of Uoto 's new series Yokoso! Fact (Tokyo S-ku Daini Shibu) he (Welcome to the Fact (Tokyo S-Chapter 2).

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in an omnibus format under the title Orb: On the Movements of the Earth , and it describes the story:

In the fifteenth century, claiming that the Earth revolves around the sun was a heresy that could get believers burned at the stake. Child prodigy Rafal is introduced to the truth about the universe by his mentor, and then must flee when the Inquisition comes to mete out “God's justice.” With only a peculiar pendant to guide him, will Rafal discover his master's research, and can he and other believers set the world alight?

Madhouse will be animating the show.

Uoto launched the manga in Big Comic Spirits in September 2020, and ended it on April 25. Shogakukan published the eight and final compiled book volume in June 2022.

The manga won the Grand Prize for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards in April. Uoto is the youngest ever to win the Grand Prize at 24 years old.

