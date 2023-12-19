×
Konami Reveals Ore'n Digital TCG with Monster Designs by Posuka Demizu

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game launches in 2024

Konami unveiled a new digital card game titled Ore'n at the Jump Festa event on Saturday. The game will debut for iOS, Android, PC, and browsers in 2024. The Promised Neverland manga artist Posuka Demizu is designing the monsters in the game. Konami is streaming a promotional video for the game.

oren
Image via Ore'n official website
©2023 Konami Digital Entertainment

Demizu will also launch a vertical manga based on the game, centered on the warrior Misanga.

Sources: Ore'n official website, 4Gamer (ito)

