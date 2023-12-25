News
Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange Anime Reveals Key Visual for Show's 2nd Part
posted on by Anita Tai
The Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange television anime of Masahito Soda and Kuro Tomiyama's Megumi no Daigo: Kyūkoku no Orange manga released a new key visual for the ongoing show on Saturday. The series' next cours (quarter of a year) begins on January 6, 2024.
The anime premiered on September 30. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.
Masahiko Murata (Naruto Shippūden, To Your Eternity) is directing the series at Brains Base. Hitomi Tsuruta (World Trigger) and Koji Yabuno (Space Brothers) are designing the characters. Shinzō Fujita (To Your Eternity) is in charge of series composition.
Soda and Tomiyama launched the manga in Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine in October 2020. Viz Media published all 20 volumes of Soda's original Firefighter! Daigo of Fire Company M (Megumi no Daigo) manga. Soda serialized the original manga in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 1995 to 1999.
Source: Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange anime's website via Crunchyroll