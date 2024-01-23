Crunchyroll Announces Laid-Back Camp Anime Season 2 English Dub

Image via Crunchyroll © A.H./YCC

Crunchyroll revealed on Monday that it will release an English dub for the second television anime season based on Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga on Tuesday.

The cast includes:

Shawn Gann will serve as voice director, Susie Nixon as producer, Heather Walker will adapt the script, and Jose Sandoval will serve as audio engineer.

Afro launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015, and moved it to Houbunsha 's Comic Fuz manga website in 2019. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018.

An anime based on the manga premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub of the first season. The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021. The third anime season will premiere in April 2024.

An anime film based on the manga opened in July 2022, and Crunchyroll began streaming the film in November 2022.

A live-action television series adaptation of the original manga premiered in January 2019.

The anime inspired MAGES ' Yurucamp Have a Nice Day! game that launched for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in November 2022. Gemdrops released the Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Lake Motosu ( Yurucamp Virtual Camp Motosuko-hen) VR game in March 2021, and released the Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Fumoto Campsite ( Yurucamp Virtual Camp Fumoto Camp Jō-hen) VR game in April 2022.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)