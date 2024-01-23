Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Returns to U.S. Theaters for Limited Run on February 21-22

Square Enix and Fathom Events , in collaboration with Sony Pictures , announced on Tuesday that they will screen the Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete film in over 650 U.S. theaters for a limited time on February 21-22. The English dub will screen on February 21, and the Japanese version with English subtitles will screen on February 22.

Image via Press release © Square Enix

Right before the screening, there will be exclusive videos, including a history of Final Fantasy VII , gameplay from the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Rebirth game, and new interviews with game and film director Tetsuya Nomura , Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi, and producer Yoshinori Kitase .

Square Enix is screening the film again in theaters in Japan from January 19-February 1.

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete is a director's cut of Square Enix 's computer-animated feature that recounts the story following the original Final Fantasy VII role-playing game. The complete version features 26 minutes of additional footage.

The film originally debuted in 2005. The Complete version shipped on Blu-ray Disc in 2009.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth , the second game in Square Enix 's Final Fantasy VII Remake project, launches worldwide on February 29 on two discs for PlayStation 5.

Square Enix describes the game:

After escaping from the dystopian city of Midgar, Cloud and his friends set out on a journey across the planet. New adventures await in a vibrant and vast world – sprint across grassy plains on a Chocobo and explore expansive environments.

Square Enix is also offering a "twin pack" bundle including both Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth .

Square Enix released the Final Fantasy VII Remake game on PlayStation 4 in April 2020 after a delay from March 2020. The game was a PlayStation exclusive until April 2021. The game's new Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade version with additional content launched in June 2021 on the PlayStation 5, in December 2021 on PC via the Epic Games Store, and in June 2022 on PC via Steam .

Final Fantasy VII shipped for for the original PlayStation console in 1997. The game follows Cloud Strife, a mercenary on a quest to stop the Shinra Electric Power Company from draining the planet's Lifestream.

Source: Press release