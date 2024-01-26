Bucchigiri?! Original Anime's English Dub Reveals Cast, January 27 Premiere

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it will begin streaming the English dub for director Hiroko Utsumi and MAPPA 's original anime Bucchigiri?! on Saturday.

The English dub cast includes:

Lee George is directing the dub with Zach Bolton as producer. Dallas Reid is credited for the adaptation. William Dewell is the mixer, and Ian Emerson is the engineer.

The anime premiered in Japan on January 13. Crunchyroll is stream the anime as it airs.

The "yankee x Arabian Nights" anime centers on Arajin Tomoshibi, who reunites with his previous best friend named Matakara Asamine. Their meeting kicks off a series of battles against strong opponents.

In addition to directing, Utsumi is credited with the original story with series script supervisor and scriptwriter Taku Kishimoto , MAPPA , and TOHO . Takahiro Kagami is serving as character designer and one of the chief animation directors alongside Hiroyuki Saita and Kiminori Itō . Michiru Oshima is composing the music, and Hiromi Kikuta is the sound director.

Kroi is performing the show's opening theme song "Sesame." Mahiru Coda is performing the show's ending theme song "Love Je t'aime."

Utsumi and MAPPA previously worked together on the Banana Fish anime. Utsumi has also directed such anime as Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Free! Eternal Summer , and both seasons of the original anime Sk8 the Infinity .



Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)