You Can Have My Back Novels Get Manga Adaptation

The March issue of Kadokawa 's Ciel magazine revealed on Tuesday that Minami Kotsuna 's You Can Have My Back novels are getting a manga adaptation in the May issue. Ayano Yamane will illustrate the manga while Eiki Eiki will handle the story.

Yen Press publishes the novels in English and describes the story:

Leorino, fourth son of a margrave and blessed with the face of an angel, is the reincarnation of Ionia, a knight of the kingdom who died in the line of duty. At night, he dreams of his past life, his ill-fated love for Prince Gravis, and his death at the hands of an enemy agent. But when he confronts the traitor as Leorino, he ends up arrested instead! His life in danger, he shouts the name of an old friend and his only hope…

Kadokawa published the novels' first volume in Japan in March 2021 as part of its Ruby Collection, and it released the fifth volume in September 2022. Yen Press published the second volume on November 21. The third volume ships on June 18.



Source: Ciel March issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.