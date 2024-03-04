Touhou Genso Wanderer -FORESIGHT- Game Launches for PC via Steam on May 15

Developer Aquastyle streams trailer for roguelike RPG

Publisher Phoenixx and developer Aquastyle announced on Saturday that they will release the latest installment in their Fushigi no Gensokyo ( Touhou Genso Wanderer ) roguelike game series Touhou Genso Wanderer -FORESIGHT- for PC via Steam on May 15. Phoenixx began streaming a trailer for the game.

Image courtesy of Aquastyle

After defeat in battle, Reimu Hakurei has fallen unconscious, waking in the pillaged Hakurei Shrine with no recollection of recent events. With the help of Touhou heroine Marisa Kirisame, embark on a quest to piece together the mystery lost to memory, and save Gensokyo from destruction at the hands of an unknown enemy.

The game will feature English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Japanese language options.

The previous game in the franchise Fushigi no Gensokyo: Lotus Labyrinth launched in July 2019.

Fushigi no Gensokyo 3 -The Tower of Desire- , the third installment in Aquastyle's RPG projects, debuted for PlayStation Vita in Japan in June 2015. NIS America released the game with the title Touhou Genso Wanderer in March 2017 in North America and Europe on the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita.

Aquastyle developed the updated Fushigi no Gensokyo 3 -The Tower of Desire- Reloaded version of the game and released it for PS4 and PS Vita in Japan in December 2016. Mediascape released the game on the Nintendo Switch in Japan in December 2017. NIS America released the game under the title Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded digitally for the Nintendo Switch and PS4 in North America and Europe in July 2018. Aquastyle released the game on the PC via Steam in October 2018.

Team Shanghai Alice released the first main game in the franchise , Touhou: Highly Responsive to Prayers , in 1995 on the PC-98 platform. Since then, the series has spawned other main games, multiple spin-offs, and many fan-made derivative works based on characters and stories from the series.

Source: Press release