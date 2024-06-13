Hari Maware! Koinu Anime Shorts 2nd Season's New Promo Video Reveals July 6 Debut

Cast, staff return for new season

The official website for the television anime shorts of Uka Uka 's Hari Maware! Koinu ( Stick It Around Doggie! ) manga started streaming on Thursday the second promotional video for the anime's second season, which revealed its July 6 premiere.

The anime's staff also revealed the second season's key visual:

The second season of the anime shorts will premiere on July 6, within TV Tokyo 's eeny meeny miney mo program that airs on Saturdays at 7:00 a.m. JST.

The first season of four-minute shorts premiered on January 6.

The anime stars:

meiyo also voices meiyoinu (literally, " meiyo dog"), an original character designed after him.

Ai Ikegaya ( Koroshiya-san ) is again directing the anime at OperaHouse , and is again in charge of series scripts. Hiromi Kikuta ( Haikyu!! , Bucchigiri?! ) is again the sound director, videobrother is again in charge of music, and Pierrot is still in charge of production.

Uka Uka launched the manga on Souffle, the manga website run by the editors of Akita Shoten 's Elegance Eve magazine, in 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2021, and the fifth volume on January 16.