Train to the End of the World Anime's 12th Episode Delayed by 1 Week

Shūmatsu Train Doko e Iku?

The official X/Twitter account foranddirector's original anime announced on Thursday that the anime's 12th episode has been delayed by one week to June 24 due to production reasons. The episode was originally scheduled to air on June 17.

The anime premiered on the AT-X channel on April 1. It also runs on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and BS11 . Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs under the title Train to the End of the World .

The anime's story is set in a town in a not-so-ordinary countryside, where a big and strange occurrence is happening to its residents. But a young girl named Shizuru Chikura has a strong desire to see her lost friend again. Shizuru and three other girls board an abandoned train, and they set out to the outside world, where survival is not certain. What awaits them at the last stop of the "Doomsday Train?"

The anime stars:

The anime also has a voiceless character named Pochisan.

Tsutomu Mizushima ( Girls und Panzer , Shirobako ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared . Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , Prison School , Cowboy Bebop , Rurouni Kenshin ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Asako Nishida ( Land of the Lustrous , Love Live! School idol project ) is designing the characters based on namo 's original designs, and serving as chief animation director. Miho Tsujibayashi is composing the music.

Rei Nakashima performs the opening theme song "GA-TAN GO-TON," and Rokudenashi performs the ending theme song "Eureka."

Manga artist Torimura began serializing a manga adaptation, told from Akira's perspective, on the free manga website KadoComi on March 25.

Kadokawa announced the anime in commemoration of Railway Day, the 150th anniversary of Japan's first railway, in October 2022.



