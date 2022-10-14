Kadokawa Announces Original Shūmatsu Train Doko e Iku? TV Anime

Kadokawa announced on Friday an original television anime titled Shūmatsu Train Doko e Iku? (Where Does the Doomsday Train Go?). The company revealed a visual:

The anime's tagline is "I wonder if we were friends."

Tsutomu Mizushima ( Girls und Panzer , Shirobako ) is directing the anime.

Kadokawa announced the anime in commemoration of this year's Railway Day, the 150th anniversary of Japan's first railway.

Image © apogeego／「終末トレインどこへいく？」製作委員会

Source: Press release