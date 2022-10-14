News
Kadokawa Announces Original Shūmatsu Train Doko e Iku? TV Anime
Girls und Panzer's Tsutomu Mizushima to direct anime
Kadokawa announced on Friday an original television anime titled Shūmatsu Train Doko e Iku? (Where Does the Doomsday Train Go?). The company revealed a visual:
The anime's tagline is "I wonder if we were friends."
Tsutomu Mizushima (Girls und Panzer, Shirobako) is directing the anime.
Kadokawa announced the anime in commemoration of this year's Railway Day, the 150th anniversary of Japan's first railway.
