Mononoke Anime Film's Special Trailer Highlights Extended Cast

Film opens in Japan on July 26

Twin Engine debuted a new special trailer on Thursday for the Gekijōban Mononoke: Karakasa (Paper Umbrella) anime film. The "Omote no Kan" video highlights both the "õoku" area inside the palace for the women and their maidservants, but also the "omote" area where men carry out the duties of the government. The video also highlights the film's extended cast.

Image courtesy of Twin Engine © Twin Engine

The film will open in Japan on July 26, and stars:

The film was previously slated to open last year, but was delayed. Alongside the announcement of the delay in February 2023, the film's staff also announced that Takahiro Sakurai would no longer reprise the role of the Medicine Seller as originally planned. Hiroshi Kamiya will instead voice the protagonist the Medicine Seller in the film.

Kenji Nakamura is returning to direct the Mononoke film, with production at Twin Engine . Kitsuneko Nagata is the character designer, and Yūichi Takahashi is adapting those designs for animation and is serving as chief animation director. Taku Iwasaki is composing the music. EOTA is animating the film.

Singer Aina The End performs the theme song "Love Sick."

The Mononoke anime premiered in 2007 and aired for 12 episodes. The series is a spinoff of the Ayakashi - Samurai Horror Tales anime. Specifically, it follows the medicine seller from the "Bakeneko" (Goblin Cat) arc. The Mononoke anime has five arcs, the last of which is titled "Bakeneko."

Kenji Nakamura directed the television anime at Toei Animation , and Takashi Hashimoto designed the characters and served as chief animation director. Yasuharu Takanashi composed the music.

The anime previously streamed on Crunchyroll , but is currently available on other streaming services such as The Roku Channel and Netflix . New Video Group released the series on DVD in North America in 2014.

Source: Press release