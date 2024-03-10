×
Toonami Starts Airing Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Anime on March 30

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Anime premiered in July 2023, last 3 episodes aired consecutively on December 25

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the anime of Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata's Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Zom 100: Zombie ni Naru Made ni Shitai 100 no Koto) manga announced on Saturday that the anime will premiere on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block on March 30 at 12:30 a.m. EDT (effectively, March 31).

vis-t2
©Haro Aso, Kotaro Takata, Shogakukan/Zom100 Project
The anime premiered in Japan on July 9, 2023. Viz Media has licensed the anime in North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The anime is a Viz Media co-production alongside Shogakukan and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Japan. The anime debuted on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix in the United States also on July 9.

The anime's ninth episode was delayed by 24 hours on some streaming services due to production circumstances. The anime's fourth through eighth episodes were all similarly delayed on some streaming services including Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix, due to production circumstances. The sixth episode had an additional one-week delay from August 20 to August 27. The anime's last three episodes (episodes 10-12) aired consecutively on December 25.

Source: Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime's English X/Twitter account

