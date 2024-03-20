Ishura Anime Gets 2nd Season

2nd season announcement special video, teaser visual also released

Following the 12th and final episode of the Ishura anime on Wednesday, the staff announced that the series will get a second season. Along with the announcement, the staff released a special video and teaser visual:

The teaser visual features Kūro the Cautious, a significant character for the second season's story.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©2023 珪素/KADOKAWA/異修羅製作委員会

The anime premiered in Japan on January 3 on 22 channels including TOKYO MX , BS Nippon Corporation , and KBS Kyoto . The anime also streams on Kadokawa 's YouTube channel in Japan and ABEMA starting on January 10. The anime is streaming exclusively on Disney+ worldwide and on Hulu in the U.S.

© 2023 珪素/KADOKAWA/異修羅製作委員会

The anime stars (Note: Some character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Takeo Takahashi ( Hinako Note , The Island of Giant Insects ) is the chief director, and Yuki Ogawa ( FLCL Progressive , Mieruko-chan ) is directing the anime at Passione . Kenta Ihara ( Mieruko-chan , Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and the studio SANZIGEN is in charge of CG animation. sajou no hana performs the opening theme song "Shura ni Otoshite" (Falling into the Carnage), and Konomi Suzuki performs the ending theme song "Hakka" (White Flower).

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the series:

In a world where the Demon King has died, a host of demigods capable of felling him have inherited the world: a master fencer who can figure out how to take out their opponent with a single glance; a lancer so swift they can break the sound barrier; a wyvern rogue who fights with three legendary weapons at once; an all-powerful wizard who can speak thoughts into being; and an angelic assassin who deals instant death. Eager to attain the title of “One True Hero,” these champions each pursue challenges against formidable foes and spark conflicts themselves. The battle to determine the mightiest of the mighty begins.

The novel began serialization on both the Shōsetsuka ni Narō and Kakuyomu websites in 2017. Kadokawa began publishing the series in print in September 2019. The novel series topped the tankōbon, novel, and new title categories of the 2021 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook with the most number of votes ever recorded for a light novel series in the guidebook's history.

Meguri launched a manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in March 2021.

Source: Press release





