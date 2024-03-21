You are Ms. servant TV Anime Reveals October Premiere, Staff, Cast, Teaser Promo Video

The official website for the television anime of Shotan 's Kimi wa Meido-sama. ( You are Ms. servant ) manga revealed on Thursday that the anime will debut in October on TV Asahi network's “NUMAnimation” programming block. The website also revealed a teaser promotional video, a teaser visual, and the main staff and cast.

The anime stars Toshiki Kumagai as Hitoyoshi Yokoya and Reina Ueda as Yuki / Xue.

Ayumu Watanabe ( Children of the Sea , Space Brothers , Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko ) is directing the anime at FelixFilm. Deko Akao ( Higehiro , Komi Can't Communicate , Flying Witch ) is overseeing the series scripts, Tomoyasu Kurashima ( Infinite Stratos ) is designing the characters, and Masahiro Tokuda ( Ishura , Platinum End ) is composing the music.

Shogakukan Asia publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

This is the story of a maid who is all alone in the world, but who finally finds a family. Told from young that her only worth is as a killer, Yuki had known nothing else except cold efficiency and following orders. Now that she has a chance to leave her past behind, she arrives at the doorstep of Hitoyoshi Yokoya, asking to be employed… as a maid?! Thus begins the journey of a former assassin learning what it means to be ‘normal’!

Shotan launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry platform in 2020. The manga's seventh volume shipped on January 12.