Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era Anime Film Previews Theme Song in New Trailer

New visual also revealed for film opening on May 24

The official website for Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Shinjidai no Tobira ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era ), a new anime film in the Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise, began streaming the film's trailer on Friday, and also revealed a new visual. The below video previews the theme song "Ready!! Steady!! Derby!!" Singer-songwriter Masayoshi Ōshi composed the song.

Image via Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Shinjidai no Tobira's website © 2024 劇場版「ウマ娘 プリティーダービー 新時代の扉」製作委員会

© 2024 劇場版「ウマ娘 プリティーダービー 新時代の扉」製作委員会

The film will open in theaters in Japan on May 24.

The film stars:

The film follows Jungle Pocket, who wishes to participate in the Triple Crown Classic race, which can only be run once in a lifetime. She faces rivals Agnes Tachyon and Manhattan Cafe.

Ken Yamamoto ( Pokémon: Hisuian Snow ) is directing the anime at Cygames . Kiyoko Yoshimura ( Cardfight!! Vanguard G ) is writing the script. Tetsuya Kobari ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3 ) is credited as scenario director and for series composition. Jun Yamazaki ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Road to the Top ) is the character designer and chief animation director. TOHO is distributing the film.

The anime franchise includes three previous TV anime seasons, the Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Road to the Top net anime, and the Umayon spinoff television anime.

Cygames is also publishing several spinoff manga for the franchise on Cycomi , including Uma Musume Pretty Derby : Haru Urara Ganbaru! and Starting Gate: Uma Musume Pretty Derby .

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby game launched in February 2021 for iOS and Android. The game was originally slated for a release in winter 2018, and was delayed in order to raise the game's quality. The game launched on PC via DMM Games in March 2021.

The game's concept begins with Uma Musume (Horse Girls), girls endowed with excellent running capability, and who aim to become top idols and compete in the national sports entertainment show "Twinkle Series." Players take the role of both teacher and trainer for the girls in the Nihon Uma Musume Training Center Gakuen (Japan Horse Girls Training Center Academy) and help them make their debut.